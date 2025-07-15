Ambassador of Egypt meets FPCCI President Atif Ikram

During the meeting, President FPCCI emphasized the urgent need to reduce high tariffs on Pakistani products entering the Egyptian market, calling it a major barrier to trade growth. He also highlighted the importance of establishing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Egypt, terming it vital for unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid, called on the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, to discuss matters of mutual interest, with a key focus on enhancing bilateral trade between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting, President FPCCI emphasized the urgent need to reduce high tariffs on Pakistani products entering the Egyptian market, calling it a major barrier to trade growth. He also highlighted the importance of establishing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Egypt, terming it vital for unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation.

Expressing concern over the decline in trade volume between the two countries in recent years, Atif Ikram Sheikh urged swift and practical steps to revive trade momentum. He underlined that there exists vast potential for expanding bilateral trade and called for the exchange of business delegations to explore new avenues for commerce.

The Egyptian envoy, Dr. Ihab, briefed the FPCCI President on the investment and trade opportunities available for Pakistani entrepreneurs in Egypt. He reiterated his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and expressed readiness to boost cooperation in multiple sectors.

“Egypt places high importance on its relationship with Pakistan and is determined to enhance mutual trade in diverse fields,” said Ambassador Ihab.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close collaboration to realize the untapped trade potential and to foster long-term economic partnership.=DNA

=============