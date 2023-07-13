Ambassador of Belarus meets federal minister IPC, extends invitation for CIS games

ISLAMABAD, JUL 13 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-Ur-Rehamn Mazari in Islamabad today. Federal Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Chairman Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso were also present.

In a significant move to deepen bilateral relations and foster sports ties, the Ambassador of Belarus, H. E Andrei Metelitsa paid a diplomatic visit to Minister for IPC today. During his visit, Ambassador expressed his desire to explore avenues of collaboration between the two nations.

In a meeting an invitation was extended by Ambassador on behalf of the Belarusian Minister for Sports and Tourism Mr. Sergey Kovalchak to Pakistan’s Minister of IPC along with his team for participation in the forthcoming games of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)/Non-CIS Countries from 4 to 14 August this year. The CIS Games, renowned for their celebration of sportsmanship and solidarity, have evolved into a prominent platform for athletes from participating countries to showcase their skills and nurture friendly competition.

The Federal Minister conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador for the invitation to participate in the prestigious CIS Games. Recognizing the importance of such events in promoting goodwill and offering Pakistani athletes an international platform, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering sportsmanship and cultivating talent. He further expressed his dedication to developing robust sports infrastructure to support the aspirations of Pakistani athletes. The Minister also exchanged key information about Pakistan famous Sports and its structure at various levels. He also told the ambassador that 16-member team from Pakistan will participate in the categories of Boxing, swimming, karate and wrestling at the 2nd edition of CIS Games in Belarus.

The discussion extended beyond the CIS Games, encompassing broader avenues of cooperation. They both exchanged their desires to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sports including football, hockey, wrestling, and tennis. The focus was on fostering knowledge sharing, organizing coaching programs, and facilitating exchange programs to enhance the technical capabilities of athletes and coaches from both countries.

In the end H.E Andrei Metelitsa expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and underlined the significance of cultural and sports exchanges in strengthening the bonds between Belarus and Pakistan. He commended Pakistan’s commitment to the development of sports and applauded the performances of Pakistani athletes on the international stage.