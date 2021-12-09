AMBASSADOR OF AZERBAIJAN CALLS ON AIR CHIEF

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries. The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.