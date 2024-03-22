Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali highlights strong Pakistan-Russia relations at national day event

MOSCOW, MAR 22 /DNA/ – A reception on the occasion of Pakistan National Day was held at Pakistan House on 21 March 2024.

Senator Vladimir Chizhov and Mr Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations of the City of Moscow were the chief guests of the event.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali noted that Pakistan and Russia enjoy warm, friendly relations built on mutual trust & cooperation. He expressed intention to work towards increasing the cross-cultural, educational and people to people contacts to cement a strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

“I am confident that the future holds even brighter prospects for our bilateral relations,” the Ambassador added.

The event was attended by foreign Ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of Russian ministries, scholars, journalists and friends of Pakistan.