Ambassador Moghadam extends warm congratulations to President Zardari on election victory

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has extended his heartfelt congratulations on the election of Asif Ali Zardari as the 14th President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Emphasizing the historical bonds between Iran and Pakistan, Moghadam anticipates a strengthening of relations during President Zardari’s tenure.

Wishing for enhanced cooperation and ties between the two neighboring nations, the Ambassador looks forward to a prosperous future for Iran-Pakistan relations under President Zardari’s leadership.