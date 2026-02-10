Ambassador Memon briefs Deputy PM Dar on Hungary ties

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary, Asif Memon, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) today.

The Ambassador briefed the DPM/FM on follow-ups to the understandings reached during the Hungarian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan last year.

The DPM/FM welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and advised further strengthening of trade, education, and people-to-people ties.