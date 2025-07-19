Saturday, July 19, 2025
Ambassador meets PM Youth Programme team, offers Portugal collaboration insights

| July 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ejaz had a meeting with the Team of the Prime Minister Youth Programme on 14 July 2025 lead by the team lead Sabahat Rahimbaig.

The Ambassador provided them with valuable contacts for potential collaboration with the Portuguese society and guided them on various opportunities for Pakistani students in Portugal.

