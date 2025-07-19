Ambassador meets PM Youth Programme team, offers Portugal collaboration insights
ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ejaz had a meeting with the Team of the Prime Minister Youth Programme on 14 July 2025 lead by the team lead Sabahat Rahimbaig.
The Ambassador provided them with valuable contacts for potential collaboration with the Portuguese society and guided them on various opportunities for Pakistani students in Portugal.
« Palestine condemns mass killings at aid distribution centers (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan’s first modern police hospital to open by December
ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s first modern police hospital is nearing completion. Interior MinisterRead More
Portugal embassy hosts inaugural Chess Tournament in Islamabad
Ansar M Bhatti / DNA ISLAMABAD, July 18: In a unique blend of sportsmanship and diplomacy,Read More
Comments are Closed