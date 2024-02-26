Ambassador Maen Khreasat inaugurates Suzan Alsaid’s Art Exhibition in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26: /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts, National Heritage and Culture Division, and The Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are pleased to inaugurate the exhibition of Suzan Alsaid’s latest collection titled “Touch of Love” The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Jordan, Maen Khreasat, The Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, National Art Gallery, Gallery # 6 in Islamabad, Pakistan on 26th February, 2024.

Suzan, a prolific visual artist from Jordan, is set to captivate audiences with her diverse collection of paintings at the PNCA, Art Gallery. The exhibition, titled “Touch of Love” will be a celebration of Suzan’s lifelong dedication to art and her unique ability to fuse abstract drawing, portraits, and Islamic patterns into a harmonious expression of creativity.

Suzan’s artistic journey began in childhood, where she was drawn to the transformative power of art. Over the years, she has experimented with a wide range of colors and techniques, continuously pushing the boundaries of her creativity. Her work is a testament to her deep appreciation for art’s ability to convey emotions and ideas that words often fail to express.

“I believe in the power of art to inspire, provoke thought, and bring people together,” says Suzan. “Through my work, I strive to make a positive contribution to society.”

Suzan’s commitment to using art as a tool for social good is evident in her volunteer work with children and adults. She has dedicated herself to sharing her knowledge and passion for visual arts, conducting workshops and training sessions to encourage others to explore their creative potential.

Her solo exhibition in at National Art Gallery is a culmination of years of dedication and hard work. The 33 paintings on display showcase different art forms, each telling a unique story and inviting viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and reflection.

“We are thrilled to host Suzan’s exhibition at the National Art Gallery, Islamabad,” says Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division, PNCA. “Her art is a testament to the power of creativity and the universal language of emotions.”

Suzan’s “Touch of Love ” exhibition will run from 26th February at the PNCA, National Art Gallery, Islamabad. The gallery is closed on Saturday. Open daily from 10 am till 4 pm, and the public are invited to experience the beauty and creativity of Suzan’s work.

The PNCA has also organized a workshop by Suzan Alsaid to compliment the exhibition on Tuesday, 27th Feb. 2024, timings 11 am till 1 pm.