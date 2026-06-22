Ambassador Kutschera turns lawn into fan zone for FIFA Football World Cup 2026

ISLAMABAD, JUN 22 /DNA/ – The diplomatic community in Islamabad traded formal communiques for sporting camaraderie on evening, as Austrian Ambassador Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera hosted a high-energy live screening of the Argentina–Austria match at his official residence.

The event, which drew a cross-section of Islamabad’s diplomatic corps and government officials, transformed the ambassador’s lawn into a lively fan zone, complete with a large screen and stadium-style refreshments. The gathering offered a rare, informal glimpse into the personal passions of the capital’s elite.

Among the distinguished guests seen passionately following the play were State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker, and Ambassador of Jordan, Maen Khreasat. In a symbolic moment of unity and sportsmanship, the four officials posed for photographs holding a football, underscoring the event’s spirit of friendly competition.

For Ambassador Kutschera, the match carried particular significance as his home nation, Austria, took the field. The gathering not only celebrated the beautiful game but also served as a testament to the strong bilateral ties Austria shares with Pakistan.

“The World Cup is more than just a tournament; it is a bridge between cultures,” a guest remarked, echoing the sentiment of the evening. The event concluded with lively discussions on the match’s outcome, with guests lingering long after the final whistle to enjoy Viennese culinary delicacies and the warm hospitality of the Austrian mission.