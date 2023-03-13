Ambassador Kosovo holds meeting with FPCCI Vice President

Pakistan promoting trade relations with Kosovo could enhance its exports to the international markets. envoy

DNA

Islamabad, MAR 13: Agon Vernezi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Pakistan visited FPCCI Capital Office, Islamabad held a meeting with Mr. Amin Ullah Baig Vice President of FPCCI & Incharge along with Zahid Anjum Honorary Consul republic of Kosovo and Mr. Gent Gjikolli, Frist Secretary Embassy of Kosovo. During the meeting, the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, including tourism, trade, investment, technology, and exchange of business delegations were discussed.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo appreciated Pakistan’s support in their struggle for independence. He said that Kosovo wants to strengthen its trade and economic relations with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to trade in many areas. Pakistani investors may use Kosove as a hub to promote their exports to European markets

Agon Vernezi, said that Kosovo was interested in developing sector-specific relations with Pakistan to make some tangible progress and later those ties could be diversified to cover more areas of cooperation. He was of the view that regular interaction between the private sectors of the two sides with follow-up meetings should be the way forward to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Kosovo and Pakistan

Speaking on the occasion, Amin Ullah Baig Vice President FPCCI & Incharge Capital Office, said that Pakistan could export many products to Kosovo including textile goods, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, IT products and services, sports goods, leather products, fruits and vegetables. He said that Kosovo is an unexplored market for the Pakistani business community and emphasised that both countries should facilitate the exchange of trade delegations and organise B2B meetings.

Amin Ullah Baig, emphasized evolving institutional mechanisms to promote economic and commercial cooperation as well as to enhance awareness about trade and investment opportunities available in the two countries. He further said that the business community could play an important role in forging stronger relations between the two countries. The need for exploring the possibility of the establishment of a Pakistan-Kosovo Business Council in the respective Federation Chambers was also agreed upon during the meeting.

Mr. Rana Muhammad Sadique EC Member FPCCI, Mr. Arif Malik President Skardu Chamber, Mr. Syed Mansoor Nadeem, Islamabad Chamber, and Farukh Alvi Mining Association were also present on this occasion.