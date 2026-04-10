Ambassador Khalil Hashmi visits Anhui Province in China

BEIJING, APR 10 /DNA/ – Ambassador Khalil Hashmi paid a visit to the Anhui Province of China from 9-10 April 2026. In the capital city of Hefei, he delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Rural Innovation and Development (IRID) Expo-2026, China’s first international expo focused on the entire industrial chain of rural development.

The Ambassador underscored that rural development was not merely a policy choice but a foundation of national prosperity, food security, and social stability. He also emphasized the importance of empowering rural women and youth through digital inclusion and agri-tech skills to foster inclusive development.

Ambassador Hashmi represented fellow ambassadors and diplomatic envoys in a meeting with Vice Governor of Anhui Province, Mr. Zhang Shuguang. The Ambassador conveyed deep appreciation of the participants over the impressive economic, social and technological gains achieved as well as progress made in the agriculture sector mechanization, enhanced productivity and high-quality production. Ambassador Hashmi also presented new agriculture cooperation proposals in academia, research & business with the Anhui province, including a Pakistan-focused sub-forum on agriculture next year on the sidelines of IRID Expo in Hefei.

The Ambassador also delivered remarks at the Global Summit on Sustainable Agriculture (GSSA)Forum, highlighting Pakistan’s priorities for revitalizing its agriculture sector. He invited GSSA and its Secretary General GSSA Sun Xi to organize the next edition of the Forum in Pakistan. He also encouraged Chinese investors to visit Pakistan to leverage mutually beneficial opportunities in digital agriculture, climate-resilient farming, hybrid seed development, cotton innovation, wheat molecular biology, and buffalo genetics.

In another dynamic city of the province, Bengbu, the Ambassador visited the uniquely combined high technology, the pilot free trade & comprehensive bonded zone, all in one location, signifying China’s scale, efficiency & importance attached to ease of doing business. Ambassador Hashmi also visited the Anhui BBCA Bio-Chemical Complex, the largest polylactic acid (PLA) plant in China, with over 40K tones production annually. PLA is a biodegrade-able thermoplastic derived from corn, starch or sugarcane and is used for food packaging, 3D printing filament & medical devices. The Ambassador also paid a visit to Dachan Group a key producer of animal feed and processed chicken products since 2005. Its Guzhen County facility is a major hub specializing in intelligent manufacturing, poultry breeding, and food processing. Beijing – 10 April , 2026