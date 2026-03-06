Ambassador Khalil Hashmi shares insights into China’s two sessions

BEIJING, MAR 6 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, shared his thoughts on China’s Two Sessions, the 15th Five Year Plan, and the Government Work Report which have been presented this week. He shared his views during interviews with People’s Daily, People’s Daily Haiwainet, Xinhuanet, and Guangxi TV.

Responding to a question about his views on whole-process people’s democracy, Ambassador Hashmi noted that this inclusive, people-centered consultation process lay at the heart of the country’s governance system which had delivered remarkable development dividends in the shortest time ever in human history. He highlighted that China’s five year plan was an important planning blueprint which represented continuity, flexibility, predictability, and stability within its governance framework.

Ambassador Hashmi also emphasized that the plans and priorities outlined in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan align closely with Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan—Uraan Pakistan, and that both countries are pursuing joint efforts to cooperate, coordinate, and advance national priorities such as agriculture, ICT, science and technology, education, AI, and digital and green development.

Commenting on the salience of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Hashmi characterized this milestone as an occasion to celebrate the unique bonds of friendship that had withstood the test of time and continued to deepen and expand. He expressed high confidence in the continued growth and upward trajectory of bilateral ties between the two countries across government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people planks.