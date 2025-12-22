Ambassador Khalil Hashmi holds meetings with Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellors in China

BEIJING, DEC 22 /DNA/ – Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China today held individual meetings with Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellors (HICs) in China to take stock of their work, strengthen coordination, and set priorities for the year ahead. The meeting was attended by Ms. Ma Xiaoli, representing Mr. Yuan Jianming, Mr. Zhang Baozhong, Mr. Wang Zihai and Mr. Jian Peng. Besides individual meetings, the Ambassador also held a collective working luncheon with the HICs.

Ambassador Hashmi appreciated the HICs’ sustained efforts across a wide geographic spread, ranging from Hong Kong-Macao-Greater Bay Area, the region known for innovation and science and technology, Xinjiang which is a gateway to Pakistan, Shandong a major industrial base and Henan as an emerging agriculture hub. He underscored the HICs’ important role in advancing trade, investment and people-to-people linkages. He encouraged them to synergize their efforts with Pakistan’s national development priorities and mobilize Chinese investments in export-oriented sectors of Pakistan.

Highlighting progress made in the past two years to mobilize investment in priority sectors, the Ambassador briefed them on the context of identifying 21 priority sectors, channeling investments in these sectors through joint ventures to boost productive capacities and integrating investments with human capital development. The Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the unprecedented results achieved from the two B2B Investment Conferences held in Shenzhen and Beijing and six sectoral investment roadshows held since last year which cumulatively have yielded signing of over 300 MoUs and 25 Joint Ventures worth $11 billion so far. He shared with them the active follow up mechanism underway in Pakistan at high level to provide facilitation in implanting the MoUs. The Ambassador advised HICs to actively pursue implementation of MoUs falling within their respective jurisdictions to translate commitments into tangible outcomes.

Ambassador Hashmi also briefed the HICs on preparations made so far for the first sectoral, China focused Agriculture Investment Conference on 19 January 2026 in Islamabad and appreciated the role the HICs were playing to encourage participation by leading Chinese agricultural enterprises.

The HICs welcomed the initiative to convene focused annual review by the Ambassador, marking the beginning of an institutionalized engagement with the HICs. They shared their plans for 2026 and expressed resolve to lend their full support to the Embassy’s economic diplomacy agenda, especially enhancement of Chinese investments in Pakistan and increase in Pakistani exports to China, while boosting bilateral cooperation in these mutually beneficial areas.