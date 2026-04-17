Ambassador Khalil Hashmi encourages Chinese businesses to invest in Pakistan

BEIJING, APR 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan top envoy to China, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi addressed a China–Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference today in Beijing. The conference was organized by IBI Guolian Gufan Group in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce, and local district authorities. Over 70 Chinese companies from across various sectors participated.

The Conference follows Pakistan-China Industrial Cooperation Summit which was also organized by IBI earlier this week in the coastal city of Ningbo, in Zhejiang province. It marked joint efforts to encourage Chinese efforts “going global”, with Pakistan as a priority destination.



It also brought together representatives of government institutions, industry bodies, and leading enterprises to explore opportunities in investment, industrial collaboration, and long-term partnerships.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted Pakistan’s key advantages of location, competitive labour costs, favorable investment policy and strong government support for China’s investors. He noted that key sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, digital economy, and agriculture all offer immediate and scalable opportunities for Chinese enterprises.

Highlighting Pakistan’s geographic advantage, he stated that companies investing in Pakistan gain access to a market of nearly 3 billion consumers across South Asia, the Gulf, and Central Asia, positioning Pakistan as a regional production and export hub.

The Ambassador also welcomed the decision by IBI Guolian Gufan’s to establish Pakistan Digital Economy Headquarters in Pakistan, describing it a flagship initiative that will advance digital trade, industrial connectivity, and supply chain integration between the two countries.

Building on the momentum generated from Ningbo, the Ambassador encouraged participating enterprises to join the growing group of more than 60 companies already scheduled to visit Pakistan from 8–14 May 2026 for the inauguration of the regional office, business engagements with Pakistani counterparts, and visits to key cities across Pakistan.

President Qian of IBI Guolian Gufan noted that Pakistan’s designation as a key partner reflects the Group’s long-term global strategy and commitment to industrial collaboration and digital ecosystem development.

The Vice Chairman of the Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce emphasized that the Conference played a critical role in translating policy dialogue into practical cooperation. He encouraged Chinese enterprises to participate in high-quality global expansion.

The Confernce signifies the sustained momentum generated by the Paksitan Embassy and its Consulates in China in mobilizing investments and joint ventures in 21 priority sectors for Pakistan.