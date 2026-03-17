Ambassador Khalil Hashmi attends Int’l Women’s Day event in Beijing

BEIJING, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB), in collaboration with the Women Empowerment and Development Society in Asia-Africa (WEDS.AA), organized an event today to mark the International Women’s Day 2026. The event featured the launch of the ‘WEDSTAR: The AI Picture Book International Co-Creating Project.’

H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In his remarks, he noted the special significance of this event in the context of 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China while paying tribute to the women leaders, writers, scholars, scientists and entrepreneurs from both countries for their valuable contribution to strengthening of bilateral relations. Reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to the advancement and empowerment of women, he stressed that real progress depends on ensuring women’s equal access to education, opportunity, and public life. He said that only an empowered and inclusive society can fully benefit from the talent, leadership, and contributions of women in national development and in shaping a more just and equitable future.

Dr. Zhao Meiling, President of WEDS.AA, described the event as a meaningful initiative that provided opportunity to explore how AI could be harnessed to support women’s development and inspire younger generations across Asia and Africa. Expressing confidence that the initiative would attract wide participation.

H.E. Mr. Gaetan Michel Siew Hew Sam, Ambassador of Mauritius formally announced the launch of the WEDSTAR International AI Painting Co-creation Project on behalf of the organizers.

The event featured an art session during which participants drew paintings on various themes. The programme also included a real-time AI transformation display of their paintings, which was warmly appreciated by the participants. The event was attended by Chinese dignitaries, Ambassadors and diplomatic envoys and representatives from WEDs and cultural associations in Beijing.