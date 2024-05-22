Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Main Menu

Ambassador Khalid Jamali signs condolence book at Iranian embassy in Moscow

| May 22, 2024
Ambassador Khalid Jamali signs condolence book at Iranian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, MAY 22 /DNA/ – Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali signed condolence book at Iranian Embassy in Moscow. He conveyed sincere commiserations on tragic incident that led to passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and others.

The incident occurred on May 19, resulting in the passing away of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

Ambassador Jamali expressed condolences for the loss of nine precious lives in the tragic incident.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador Khalid Jamali signs condolence book at Iranian embassy in Moscow

Ambassador Khalid Jamali signs condolence book at Iranian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, MAY 22 /DNA/ – Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali signed condolence book at Iranian EmbassyRead More

Russia to host largest halal market trade fair in Kazan

Russia to host largest halal market trade fair in Kazan

MOSCOW, MAY 22 /DNA/ – In Kazan, Russia, the International Trade Fair Kazan Halal MarketRead More

Comments are Closed