Ambassador Khalid Jamali signs condolence book at Iranian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, MAY 22 /DNA/ – Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali signed condolence book at Iranian Embassy in Moscow. He conveyed sincere commiserations on tragic incident that led to passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and others.

The incident occurred on May 19, resulting in the passing away of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

Ambassador Jamali expressed condolences for the loss of nine precious lives in the tragic incident.