Ambassador Jiang Zaidong presents credentials to President Alvi
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12 /DNA/ – Ambassador-designate of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zaidong, officially presented his diplomatic credentials to President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
This significant diplomatic step reaffirms the strong and enduring ties between China and Pakistan, underlining their commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and friendship. DNA
