Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Ambassador Jiang Zaidong presents credentials to President Alvi

| September 12, 2023
Ambassador Jiang Zaidong

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12 /DNA/  – Ambassador-designate of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zaidong, officially presented his diplomatic credentials to President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

This significant diplomatic step reaffirms the strong and enduring ties between China and Pakistan, underlining their commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and friendship. DNA

Chinese premier calls for unity within G20

NEW DELHI, Sep 09 (DNA): Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Saturday theGroup of 20Read More

