Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Meets Ishaq Dar, Reaffirms Pakistan-China Strategic Ties
ISLAMABAD, APR 26 (DNA):Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today.
Reaffirming the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, the two sides exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.
