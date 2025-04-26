Saturday, April 26, 2025
Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Meets Ishaq Dar, Reaffirms Pakistan-China Strategic Ties

| April 26, 2025

ISLAMABAD, APR 26 (DNA):Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today.

Reaffirming the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, the two sides exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.

