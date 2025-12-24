Ambassador Jiang Zaidong highlights media’s role in advancing CPEC

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday underscored the vital role of media in strengthening China-Pakistan relations and promoting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while addressing the 9th CPEC Media Forum. He said the Forum has emerged as an influential platform for bilateral media exchanges, contributing significantly to mutual understanding and the successful advancement of CPEC.

Addressing media professionals and representatives from various sectors, Ambassador Jiang recalled that since its inception in 2015, the CPEC Media Forum has grown alongside the flagship corridor project, helping create a favourable public opinion environment for its development. He expressed gratitude to journalists and stakeholders from both countries for their continued support to China-Pakistan cooperation.

The ambassador noted that President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015 laid the foundation of the “1+4” cooperation framework for CPEC, while the launch of the Media Forum in Islamabad the same year provided an institutional platform to communicate CPEC’s vision and achievements. Over the past decade, he said, CPEC has evolved into a comprehensive cooperation project spanning multiple sectors and has played a major role in Pakistan’s economic and social development, becoming a flagship initiative of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Highlighting the Forum’s contributions, Ambassador Jiang said it has effectively shared cooperation stories, countered misleading narratives such as the so-called “debt trap” theory with facts and data, and supported CPEC builders against unfounded criticism. He added that the Forum has also taken practical steps to enhance media collaboration, including the establishment of the “Golden Anchor Award for CPEC Communication” and initiatives such as the Journalists’ Fellowship Program.

Referring to economic performance, the Chinese envoy said China’s economy has shown resilience and innovation despite global pressures, with GDP growth of 5.2 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters and strong expansion in high-tech manufacturing and new energy vehicles. He said China’s GDP is expected to reach RMB 140 trillion this year, with steady progress toward long-term modernization goals.

Ambassador Jiang also welcomed Pakistan’s improving economic indicators, noting that Pakistan’s GDP grew by 3.04 percent in the last fiscal year, fiscal revenues increased significantly, foreign exchange reserves crossed USD 20 billion for the first time, and international rating agencies upgraded the country’s sovereign outlook. He said these positive trends in both economies provide strong momentum for bilateral cooperation and have elevated CPEC into a new phase of “CPEC 2.0”.

Looking ahead, the ambassador said next year will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to working with Pakistan to deepen all-weather strategic cooperation and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. He stressed that enhanced media cooperation will be an integral part of upgrading CPEC, calling on journalists from both countries to act as interpreters of development, communicators of CPEC achievements, and promoters of the enduring China-Pakistan friendship.