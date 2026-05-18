Ambassador Jiang, PM Sharif discuss CPEC phase two acceleration

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18 /DNA/ – Jiang Zaidong, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, where the two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on the multifaceted bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” Ambassador Jiang reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development agenda, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the consistency and warmth of China’s foreign policy.

The discussions focused on accelerating the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with an emphasis on industrialization, agricultural modernization, and special economic zones. The two leaders also explored new avenues of cooperation in information technology, renewable energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for their continued support on key issues, including Pakistan’s efforts for economic stability and regional peace. Ambassador Jiang, in turn, highlighted the importance of high-level mutual trust and the shared vision of building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.