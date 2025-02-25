Ambassador Jemal presides over Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum at FPCCI Lahore 

LAHORE, FEB 25 /DNA/ –Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, presided over a Grand Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum along with the Senior Officials of the Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Lahore.

The major business gathering that saw a presence of more than 26 business chambers of Punjab was held in the FPCCI to mobilize the traders for this year Single Country Exhibition of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in May, 2025.

The Grand Business Forum is a joint effort of the Ministry of Commerce, the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad, FPCCI and TDAP.

H.E. Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Chairman of the Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Council of FPCCI and the Honorary Consul of the FDR Ethiopia in Karachi, and Mr. Mokonnen Hailu, Senior Investment Promotion Team Lead at the Ethiopian Investment Commission participated in the business forum online.

Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador briefed the business community about political, legal and economic reforms undertaken by the Government of the FDR Ethiopia that has created a conducive environment for doing the business and investment in the country.

As a result of the home grown economic reforms, he said, extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities were generated in the five major sectors including agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

The business community of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have comparative advantage for investment in Ethiopia especially in terms cheap, clean and green energy, a large population, skilled labour and connectivity not only with Africa but also the entire globe.

“Whatever you produce in Ethiopia can easily be sold out in the entire Africa,” he said, noting that the FDR Ethiopia is a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and also has the largest Airlines in Africa.

The Ambassador urged the business community to be part of the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa which would eventually give a major boost to the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He appreciated the Government of Pakistan for implementation of the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy in effective way, highlighting the critical role being played by the Ethiopian Airlines to connect the Africa with Pakistan.

He said the Ethiopian Airlines started flying from Addis Ababa to Karachi and soon its operation would be commenced from Lahore.

On the other hand, Mr. Manzoor Ul Haq Malik, Former Regional Chairman and Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry appreciated the role being played by H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker in promoting the bilateral relations of the two countries.

TDAP Director General Abdul Karim Memon called the FDR Ethiopia a growth star, highlighting the country as the faster growing economies in the world.

It is high time to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia, he said while urging the business community to register with the TDAP for the Single Country Exhibition.

A plantation ceremony as a part of the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under the Green Legacy Initiative also held on the occasion.