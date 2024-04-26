Ambassador Jemal inaugurates Ethio-Pakistan Unity Enclave in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq inaugurated Ethio-Pakistan Unity Enclave at the Chamber on Friday.

The FCCI set up the enclave at its vicinity to celebrate the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under Green Legacy Initiative launched by the Faisalabad Chamber in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad in the city.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula and FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq launched the initiative by planting saplings of indigenous species at the Enclave.

A large number of people from all walks of life including business and religious community, academia, students, civil society and media took part in the plantation campaign under the Green Legacy initiative of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the enclave, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula lauded the FCCI leadership and all those who had contributed to a historic initiative of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad that is aimed at fostering fraternity and brotherhood between the two countries through the Green Legacy initiative.

He said it was imperative for both Ethiopia and Pakistan to share their experiences, knowledge and expertise to fight the looming threat of climate change together.

The Ambassador recalled the devastation unleashed by the flash floods in Pakistan in 2022 that he had personally witnessed during his visit to the tent cities of Sindh.

Highlighting importance of the Green Legacy initiative, he said the visionary leader of Ethiopia H.E. PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed worked out a home grown solution to the climate change under his Medemer philosophy that advocated for alignment of all resources to resolve home grown problems.

He said Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed has been mobilizing the whole nation under the Green Legacy initiative since 2019 and so far, more than 32.5 billion seedlings were planted across the country in the last five years which included saplings of fruits like avocado, papaya, banana, oranges, olives and many others. Likewise, coffee, animal feed and floral plants were also planted taking us closer to our target of 50 billion seedlings until 2025.

In addition to that, more than 150,000 nurseries were set up in the country as well as over a million jobs created through the Green Legacy Initiative.

FCCI President Dr. Khurram expressed gratitude to H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for introducing the Green Legacy Initiative in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said history has been made with the launch of Ethio-Pakistan Unity Enclave at the FCCI Sustainability Park which reflected growing relations between the two countries.