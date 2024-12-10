Ambassador Jemal Beker presents his credentials to Turkmenistan’s Parliament Speaker

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Designated to Turkmenistan with residence in Islamabad presented his letter of credence to H.E. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, the Speaker of Parliament of Turkmenistan, on December 09th, 2024.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, who is currently in Ashgabat on a working visit, presented his credentials to the Speaker during a ceremony held at the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

H.E. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, the Speaker of Parliament of Turkmenistan, welcomed the Ambassador and conveyed good wishes of the Government and the people of Turkmenistan for the prosperity and development of the FDR Ethiopia.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed full spectrum of the bilateral relations and explored new areas of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation to further advance their common goals of shared prosperity and development of their people.

In his remarks, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal, on behalf of the Government of the FDR Ethiopia, extended greetings to the Government of Turkmenistan as well as good wishes for its prosperity and development.

On the occasion, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal informed the Speaker about political ideology and top priorities of the inclusive government in Ethiopia which enjoys a thumping majority in the House of the Peoples’ Representatives and has been striving to ensure holistic prosperity.

He briefed the Speaker about the deep and penetrating foreign policy reforms undertaken by the Government of the FDR Ethiopia to further increase its outreach for partnerships with sisterly countries including Turkmenistan.

He also briefed her about comprehensives reforms carried out in the political, economic, social and legal spheres to chart the country on the path of progress and development by addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing productivity, attracting foreign direct investment, and creating massive job opportunities in Ethiopia.