Ambassador Hashmi praises China’s new vocational education

ISLAMABAD, DEC 23 (DNA) — Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi praised China’s introduction of new vocational majors in high-tech fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy as a model for Pakistan’s technical education reforms.

He was addressing China-Pakistan Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum 2024 that was held here at Pakistan’s Embassy, according to a report carried by China Economic Net.

He called for greater collaboration between academia and industry to align educational programs with market demands, ensuring a future-ready workforce capable of thriving in evolving industries.

The Forum 2024 was aimed at bringing together policymakers, educators, and industry leaders from both nations to discuss strategies for strengthening cooperation in skill development. The event, a significant milestone in bilateral relations, focused on advancing technical and vocational training under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted that only 25% of Pakistan’s workforce currently has access to formal technical training, despite over 64% of the population being under 30. He stressed that bridging this gap is essential to empowering the nation’s youth and driving socio-economic development, particularly as Pakistan advances into the industrialization phase of CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister Planning & Department & Special Initiatives proposed to establish a consortium of technical and vocational institutions to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and create a unified framework for skills development.

He also seeks to set up specialized TVET institutes in the fourth priority special department to provide tailored, high-quality training for industries operating in the Special Economic Zones, act as catalysts for industrial growth, and enhance local workforce employability.

Jia Peng, Deputy Director General Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges, Ministry of Education China said the Chinese government attaches great importance to vocational education, actively promotes the construction and reform of vocational education system, strengthens international cooperation in vocational education.

Xu Yan, Deputy Director General CPAFFC said at present, China and Pakistan have established 19 pairs of friendly provincial and city relations, ranking first among South Asian countries in terms of quantity. “For instance, Henan Medical and Health Technician College has participated in discussions on developing curriculum standards and digital courses for Pakistan’s national vocational education program in elderly care.

It has also taken part in the development of curriculum standards and teaching resources for specialized training programs for elderly care capability assessors. Similarly, Chongqing Vocational Skill Appraisal Center has been involved in the development of competition test questions for vocational standards in Pakistan,” he added. —DNA