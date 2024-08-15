Thursday, August 15, 2024
Ambassador Hamid Asghar honored with Morocco's prestigious Wissam Allaoui medal

| August 15, 2024
Ambassador Hamid Asghar honored with Morocco's prestigious Wissam Allaoui medal

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: /DNA/ – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune, who is also Dean of the African group, confers prestigious Wissam Allaoui, National medal by King of Morocco, on Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, who has recently finished his posting in Morocco as Pakistan’s Ambassador.

Hamid Asghar thanked His Majesty for the award and hoped relations between the two countries would further be cemented.=DNA

