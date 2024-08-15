Ambassador Hamid Asghar honored with Morocco’s prestigious Wissam Allaoui medal
ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: /DNA/ – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune, who is also Dean of the African group, confers prestigious Wissam Allaoui, National medal by King of Morocco, on Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, who has recently finished his posting in Morocco as Pakistan’s Ambassador.
Hamid Asghar thanked His Majesty for the award and hoped relations between the two countries would further be cemented.=DNA
Related News
Ambassador Hamid Asghar honored with Morocco’s prestigious Wissam Allaoui medal
ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: /DNA/ – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune, who is alsoRead More
Ethiopian ambassador felicitates Pakistani nation on Independence Day
ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – Special Envoy and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan H.E. JemalRead More
Comments are Closed