Ambassador firmly rejects “absurd claims” about Iran’s Supreme Leader

ISLAMABAD, JAN 5 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, issued a strong and unequivocal statement on Monday, denouncing what he described as a “propaganda machinery” spreading “fake and fabricated news” regarding the Supreme Leader of Iran.

In his official statement, the Ambassador categorically rejected what he termed “absurd claims,” asserting that the dissemination of such disinformation is a desperate tactic employed by Iran’s adversaries. He framed these allegations as a reactionary measure to obscure perceived military and strategic failures.

“The enemy seeks to compensate for its failures, failures it could not conceal after what it did not achieve during the recent conflicts,” the Ambassador stated, in an apparent reference to recent regional tensions. He paid tribute to Iranian soldiers, praising their courage in defending the nation’s sovereignty and honoring them as martyrs “laid to rest in the soil of their country.”

He further affirmed the Supreme Leader’s position as the Commander-in-Chief, describing him as standing “shoulder to shoulder with the resilient people and the vigilant security forces.”

Concluding his statement with a direct appeal to the Pakistani media, Ambassador Moghaddam called for heightened professional diligence. He urged media outlets and professionals to rely strictly on verified sources and exercise caution in an information landscape he characterized as “increasingly polluted by digital terrorism, misinformation, and ethical misconduct.”

“Such professional responsibility is essential to preserving the credibility and distinguished standing of Pakistani journalism and media,” the Ambassador concluded.

The statement underscores Tehran’s sensitivity to international media narratives concerning its leadership and reflects a concerted effort to shape the information discourse in a key regional partner, Pakistan. The specific allegations referenced by the Ambassador were not detailed in the released text.