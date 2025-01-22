Ambassador Farooq highlights $35M trade potential in Saudi market during RCCI visit

RAWALPINDI, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Ahmed Farooq, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he was warmly welcomed by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, group leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan, and other distinguished members of the executive committee. Representatives from various sectors of the business community also attended the event.

In his address to the chamber, Ambassador Ahmed Farooq underscored the importance of adapting to the dynamic global business environment and urged Pakistani businesses to tap into the growing market potential in Saudi Arabia. He noted that over 90 Pakistani IT companies are already operating successfully in Saudi Arabia and emphasized the high demand for Pakistani products in sectors such as food, rice, meat, pharmaceuticals, plastic shoes, and seafood.

The Ambassador also highlighted the lucrative prospects in Saudi Arabia’s booming hotel and hospitality sector, offering significant job opportunities for skilled professionals from Pakistan.

Notably, Ambassador Farooq announced that the long-standing ban on seafood exports to Saudi Arabia has recently been lifted, thanks to the concerted efforts of the Pakistani government. He encouraged Pakistani traders and entrepreneurs to take advantage of this breakthrough, as well as the wider demand for Pakistani products in the Kingdom.

He urged businesses to plan and schedule trade exhibitions in Saudi Arabia at least five to six months in advance, assuring them of the embassy’s full support in organizing these events. “Pakistani companies in Saudi Arabia are already conducting annual business worth $30 to $35 million. This is a testament to the vast opportunities available for others to expand their reach in the region,” he remarked.