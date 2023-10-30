Ambassador emphasizes cultural bond at 2023 Korea-Pakistan friendship concert

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 /DNA/ – The 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on the 27th of October, 2023.

The 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert was Non-Commercial / Non-Ticketed and open to public and was organized by the Embassy in the celebration and commemoration of the 40th year anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

Mr. Muzaffar Ali Burki, the Joint Secretary from the National Heritage and Culture Division, government of Pakistan joined the concert as the chief guest. The event was attended by the ambassadors and the deputy heads of different embassies, students and faculty members from different universities and the general public.

The artists that performed in the concert were two Korean groups that came to Pakistan all the way from Korea called ‘LAON’ and ‘MOCCOJI’ both groups well-versed in playing and singing Korean folk music and giving Korean folk music a modern touch.

Khumaariyan, the very famous Pakistani band of musicians and the students from the National College of Arts, Lahore also performed at the concert.

The ambassador of the Republic of Korea shared his optimism in regards to the relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. H.E. laid emphasis on how music and culture has the potential of uniting people across borders. The ambassador of the Republic of Korea mentioned that this concert was more than just a musical event.

It was the celebration of the deep-rooted friendship and cultural bond between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. H.E. mentioned that this concert was a reminder that beyond borders and differences, the universal language of music and culture can transcend barriers and bring people together in harmony.