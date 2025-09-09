Ambassador-designate to Kyrgyz Republic calls on the President Zardari
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – Altamash Wazir Khan, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.
The President congratulated Mr. Altamash Wazir Khan on his new assignment and wished him success in further strengthening Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Kyrgyzstan. He said that Pakistan values its close relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture.
The President underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, and education, and expressed confidence that the new Ambassador would make dedicated efforts to further deepen the bilateral partnership.
