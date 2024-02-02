Ambassador connects with Belarusian youth through art, food & dialogue

DNA

MINSK: On 2 Feb, 2024, the Embassy received a group of 32 students from Minsk Linguohumanitarian College for an interaction with Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan.

The Ambassador made a detailed presentation on Pakistan and its foreign policy highlighting the Kashmir Dispute. A video documentary on Pakistan was also shown to the participants, followed by the Q&A session which provided students with a deeper understanding of the country’s rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant traditions.

The Ambassador appreciated the management of the College for holding a drawing competition titled “Wonderful Pakistan” in the run up to this event, in which 24 students participated demonstrating their artistic prowess by creating beautiful depictions of various aspects of Pakistani culture and landscapes.

While commended their efforts, the Ambassador presented prizes to the winners and encouraged them to continue exploring their creative talents.

The students were also treated to a selection of authentic Pakistani cuisine, offering the guests a culinary journey through the flavors of Pakistan.

The event served as a useful platform for fostering cross-cultural understanding and building connections between the youth of Belarus with Pakistan.