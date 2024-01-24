Ambassador Blome promotes trade, economic ties during Karachi visit

DNA

KARACHI, JAN 24: U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Pakistan as a trade and economic partner during his visit to Karachi January 21-23. “We are committed to broadening and deepening our trade and economic partnership with Pakistan, and to empowering the next generation of Pakistani business leaders,” the Ambassador said.

In his meeting with the American Business Council (ABC), Ambassador Blome emphasized the benefits of private sector-led, equitable, sustainable economic growth, and the potential for increasing two-way trade and investment between our countries. He also expressed appreciation for U.S. companies’ corporate social responsibility and heard from private industry leaders on the business climate in Pakistan.

The Ambassador also met with a group of members of the Young Presidents’ Organization, a U.S.-based worldwide leadership community of Chief Executives. The Ambassador welcomed the opportunity to exchange views on Pakistan’s investment and business climate and discuss prospects for economic reform.

Underscoring the U.S. commitment to promote entrepreneurship, the Ambassador visited the Center for Entrepreneurial Development at the Institute of Business Administration – a driving force behind entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth in Pakistan – to hear from university leaders, start-up leaders, and entrepreneurs about how the Center empowers them to pursue their aspirations by fostering an entrepreneurial culture and supporting student-led initiatives.

There, the Ambassador said, “As President Biden likes to say, every time someone starts a business, it’s an act of hope. We want to see you grow, flourish, and build your dreams.” He reaffirmed support for start-ups and entrepreneurs through U.S.-funded programs like Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, Built By Her, Qadam Barhao, and more.

In a visit to the National Incubation Center – Karachi, the Ambassador conveyed the United States’ strong support for innovators, entrepreneurs, and students working to promote innovation, job creation, and economic growth. The Ambassador expressed appreciation for the NIC-K’s ongoing cooperation with the United States, including Global Entrepreneurship Week and the U.S. Speaker Series Program. He discussed the importance of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan – and the special role innovators and entrepreneurs play – in improving access to renewable energy resources and addressing the climate crisis.

During his trip, the Ambassador Blome met also with the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqar, and the caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Ali Mardan Khan Domki. Discussions focused on collaboration and expanding the U.S.-Pakistan trade and economic partnership, shared priorities for our two countries.

In Pakistan and around the world, the United States remains committed to promoting entrepreneurship to stimulate economic growth, create better quality jobs, open new markets for U.S. companies, and increase global economic security and prosperity.