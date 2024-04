Ambassador Blome Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup in US

Islamabad, APR 30 /DNA/ – In a display of support for Pakistan ahead of the highly anticipated T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome hosted the Pakistan National Team Cricket players for a meet-and-greet at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on April 29.

The Ambassador welcomed the national team players and accompanying Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at his residence and extended his best wishes to the players for their upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup matches in the United States.

In dual gestures of sports diplomacy, Ambassador Blome presented the team members with a commemorative embassy cricket ball and autographed softball bat; the Pakistani team reciprocated by presenting the Ambassador with a signed cricket bat and team jersey. The Ambassador then participated in an impromptu cricket demonstration with members of the National Team.

The United States is set to make history this June by hosting the T20 Cricket World Cup for the very first time. Adding to the excitement, both Pakistan and the United States have been slated to play within the same group stage and will compete in a highly anticipated matchup scheduled for June 6.