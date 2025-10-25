Ambassador attends closing of Kazakh-Pakistani military exercise Dostarym-V

RAWALPINDI, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat, Pakistan. Two weeks long Exercise commenced on 14 October 2025. Combat Teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and Kazakhstan Special Forces participated in the Exercise.

Commandant Special Operations School Cherat attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest. Ambassador and Defence Attaché Kazakhstan also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

The Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.