Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev: Political relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have reached a new level in recent years

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 (DNA):At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tashkent on February 25 for a two-day official visit.

On the eve of the visit, correspondent of “Dunyo” Information Agency had a conversation with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. MR. Alisher Tukhtaev, about the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

What is the current state of the relationship between the two countries on the eve of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan?

Political ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have reached a new level in recent years. Mutual visits by heads of state, agreements on strategic partnership and statements on cooperation clearly confirm this.

The two countries are also actively cooperating within the framework of international structures such as the UN, SCO, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization.

Both countries are showing their strong political will to strengthen cooperation in ensuring regional security and stability.

The visit of Honorable Mr. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, to our country serves to further strengthen political dialogue, increase mutual trust and understanding. Important political documents are expected to be signed as part of the visit.

How are relations in the trade and economic sphere developing?

In recent years, trade turnover between our countries has been growing steadily. According to the results of 2024, the volume of trade turnover exceeded 404 million dollars.

Currently, the parties are actively working on joint measures aimed at further increasing the volume of mutual trade, reaching the milestone of 1 billion dollars in the coming years, and accelerating industrial cooperation. Both countries are taking specific measures to expand the export and import structure of food, textile, and electrical products.

Uzbekistan is interested in increasing the volume of agricultural exports to Pakistan, especially in the supply of fruits and vegetables, grain products, and textile products. At the same time, Pakistan’s potential in the pharmaceutical, textile, construction materials, and information technology sectors is also of great importance for the Uzbek market.

There are broad opportunities for implementing large joint projects in the textile sector. Combining our strengths will help create competitive products in the global market.

There is great potential in the agricultural sector for the exchange of advanced technologies, joint projects on product processing, as well as for increasing the volume of fruit, vegetable and grain exports. Our countries can cooperate to improve food security and reach new markets.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan are also rapidly developing the IT sector. Our countries can focus on creating IT centers, working on joint educational programs and digitalization projects, as well as outsourcing services. This kind of cooperation opens up great prospects for our economies.

What promising projects are planned in the trade and economic sphere?

There are plans to develop transit trade through the port of Karachi, as well as to create joint investment funds. This will strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

Improving infrastructure, building logistics centers in the territories of the two countries, opening trading houses and strengthening industrial cooperation are priority areas of bilateral relations in the field of economic diplomacy.

In addition, both sides are planning to continue the experience of “Made in Pakistan” and “Made in Uzbekistan” national industrial exhibitions held in Tashkent and Lahore in the future, and to increase the number of products displayed.

We will create the basis for the signing of new investment projects and contracts by organizing business forums with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries.

We are working with the relevant ministries and departments of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to fully implement the provisions of the Transit Trade and Preferential Trade Agreements, increase the volume of mutual trade by expanding the number of preferential products, and create favorable conditions for the free movement of goods and services.

In addition, mechanisms of establishment of direct and close cooperation between the regions, chambers of commerce and industry, and business circles of the two countries are being developed.

What is the role of the chambers of commerce and industry of Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the development of mutual trade and investments?

The relations between the chambers of commerce and industry of Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and existing mechanisms of cooperation between the business communities of two countries open up great opportunities for the development and strengthening of mutual economic ties.

Chambers of commerce and industry can be the main mediators in facilitating mutual business contacts and implementing joint projects.

The creation of joint business platforms and special committees will make it easier for entrepreneurs to organize business forums, exhibitions and meetings. This will also help entrepreneurs of both countries find partners and realize joint projects.

How can both countries encourage investment in the infrastructure development and energy sectors?

Our countries can expand cooperation by coordinating efforts to develop investments in the strategically important infrastructure and energy sectors, creating a favorable investment climate, and implementing joint projects.

There is great potential for regional connectivity initiatives in the infrastructure sector, in particular, within the framework of the Trans-Afghan Corridor. This corridor will provide reliable transport links between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and facilitate access to the markets of Central and South Asia.

Joint investments in roads and railways, logistics centers, and cargo terminals will help develop trade and strengthen economic ties.

The energy sector is also one of the promising areas. We can cooperate on projects to develop renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power plants, hydropower, and gas infrastructure. These joint initiatives will ensure energy security and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources.

How do you assess cooperation in the field of transport and logistics?

Cooperation in the field of transport and logistics between Uzbekistan and Pakistan plays an important role in bringing the economies of the two countries closer together and implementing the regional connectivity initiative on a large scale.

Active negotiations are underway to launch the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

This direction will serve to develop transport corridors not only in the two countries, but also in the entire region. In order to speed up cargo transportation processes and reduce transport costs, it is planned to build logistics centers and introduce digital transport systems.

The governments of both countries are also working together to attract international financial institutions and investors to implement these projects.

What cultural exchange programs or initiatives are being worked on between Uzbekistan and Pakistan?

We are planning to promote a number of initiatives aimed at deepening cultural exchange between our countries. In particular, active work is being carried out in the following areas:

– holding cultural festivals and exhibitions of art, photography, crafts and traditional music in Pakistan, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan;

– developing and supporting student and teacher exchange programs, strengthening academic ties between universities;

– developing joint tourist programs and travel routes that promote the historical heritage of our countries;

– implementing joint creative projects in the field of theater and cinema.

In addition, we believe that opening cultural centers in both countries is an effective way to promote common historical and cultural values.

On January 3, 2025, we opened the Uzbek-Pakistani Cultural House in Karachi. It will become an important platform for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries. The Center actively promotes Uzbek culture, art, language and traditions, organizes various events. It also serves as a platform for programs and projects that serve to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.

What joint projects are being implemented in the field of tourism?

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have a rich common cultural heritage associated with the history of Islamic Civilization and the Great Silk Road, monuments of the Timurid and Baburid eras. This provides ample opportunities for the rapid development of cooperation in the field of tourism.

In addition, in September 2024, Uzbekistan introduced a simplified visa procedure for Pakistani citizens. This gave impetus to an increase in the number of tourists, students and entrepreneurs wishing to visit Uzbekistan. Simplification of visas has opened up new opportunities for cultural exchange, acquaintance with historical monuments and cultural traditions, as well as for establishing business ties.

Since November last year, Uzbekistan Airways has launched regular flights on “Tashkent-Lahore” route every Friday. Direct flights have improved transport links, reduced travel times, and created convenience for tourists. It also helps to develop cooperation between business circles in trade, investment, and other areas.

In order to fully utilize these opportunities and jointly promote tourism, including pilgrimage tourism, we are working with the relevant ministries, tourism companies, and tour operators to develop thematic tourist routes that cover the historical monuments of both countries and introduce them to our common cultural values.

In addition, we seek to further strengthen the position of our countries in the world tourism market by cooperating in international tourism exhibitions.

I am confident that the simplification of visas and the establishment of direct flights will have a significant impact on the growth of tourist flows between the two brotherly countries, and strengthening of cultural and humanitarian relations.

How do you assess the role of public diplomacy in deepening mutual understanding and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan?

Public diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges play an important role in regional connectivity initiatives. Such forms of cooperation help to establish strong ties between our peoples. This serves to strengthen mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Such relations create an atmosphere of mutual respect and openness. As a result, a serious impetus will be given to the development of bilateral relations in various fields – from business and education to culture and large-scale joint infrastructure projects.

The instruments of public diplomacy allow citizens of the two countries to communicate directly, forming strong bonds between the nations. This helps to eliminate old stereotypes that have formed in society, strengthen friendship and develop cooperation at all levels.

Such exchanges serve to create a network of personal and professional contacts, contribute to the development of human capital and strengthen the ties between the two countries. This is important for the long-term development of mutual relations.

People participating in such programs serve as a “bridge” between cultures, contributing to strengthening mutual respect and cooperation.

Please share your plans for the development of relations between the two countries in the future.

In order to further develop relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, we have included in our work plan the implementation of a number of joint events and projects in the trade and economic, banking and finance, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian sectors.

In particular, to increase trade turnover between the two countries and stimulate trade, we are conducting negotiations on expanding the list of products within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement and improving interbank payments. This will serve to reduce customs payment rates and accelerate mutual trade relations.

Also, issues of diversifying fast and convenient cargo transportation routes and optimizing customs processes are being developed in cooperation with large transport and logistics companies.

The organization of a number of cultural events, festivals, and exhibitions in the territories of the two countries is included in our joint agenda. New and interesting tourist programs are being developed with relevant authorities.

Agreements have been reached on expanding cooperation between higher education institutions of Uzbekistan and Pakistan, establishing educational programs, conducting joint scientific research, and intensifying student exchange. We are currently working on their implementation.

Your Excellency, thank you for taking the time for this interview.

– Thank you very much for having me.