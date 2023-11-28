Ambassador Al Khater, Portuguese envoy foster diplomatic ties
ISLAMABAD, NOV 28 /DNA/ – Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater graciously received Ambassador Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva of the Portuguese Republic to Pakistan for a productive exchange at his office.
The meeting centered on discussions aimed at strengthening mutual interests and fostering bilateral relations between their respective nations.
