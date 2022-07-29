Amb. Nong thanks COAS for Chinese nationals’ security

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail. COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership. COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. He also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.