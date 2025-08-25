Amad Butt expresses joy ever Pro League participation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan national hockey team player, Amad Butt, has expressed his happiness over getting the “green signal” to participate in the upcoming Pro Hockey League. In a statement, Butt thanked the government for its support, which he said was crucial for the team’s participation in the prestigious event.

However, Butt also highlighted a pressing issue still facing the players: the unresolved matter of daily allowances. He noted that despite the team’s preparations, the financial issue for the players has not yet been settled.

Looking ahead to the Pro League, Butt stated that the team has ample time to prepare for the tournament. He believes that participation in the Pro League will be highly beneficial for the national game, as it will not only provide valuable experience but also help improve Pakistan’s international ranking in hockey.

Butt also touched upon the broader issue of the sport’s development in the country. He stressed that the promotion of hockey should not rely solely on government funding. Instead, he urged the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to take proactive steps to secure its own funds. This move, he suggested, is essential for the long-term sustainability and growth of the sport in Pakistan.

His comments underscore a mix of optimism for the future of Pakistan’s hockey team in international competitions and a call for more robust and independent financial management within the sport’s governing body. The team’s participation in the Pro League is seen as a significant step forward, but the underlying issues of player welfare and financial autonomy remain key challenges.