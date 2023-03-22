Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Alvi greets President and people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday

| March 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of the country on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

“On behalf of people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I wish my brother President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan Happy Novruz! May it bring peace and prosperity,” President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

