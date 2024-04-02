ALMS AND FOOD DONATION BY HIGH COMMISSION OF MALAYSIA’S CLUB AND PERWAKILAN ISLAMABAD TO ANJUMAN FAIZUL ISLAM ORPHANAGE

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – On 2 April 2024, the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad under its club – Kelab Suruhanjaya Tinggi Malaysia Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ladies Association of the High Commission (PERWAKILAN Islamabad), handed over alms collection and food distribution to the Anjuman Faizul Islam Orphanage in Rawalpindi.

The Malaysian delegation, led by His Excellency Ambassador Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, was warmly received by the orphanage President, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, along with the centre’s administration team and over 300 orphanage residents. The High Commissioner also inspected the centre’s Boy Scouts guard of honour during his arrival.

At the handing over ceremony, President Dr. Riaz expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Malaysian High Commission for their generous contributions during the holy month of Ramadan. He highlighted the institution’s history, established in 1943 and sustained solely through public donations, providing a home and education to tens of thousands of orphans aged 3 to 16. Dr. Riaz emphasized the orphanage’s commitment to offering formal education and technical skills training in the fields of electrical, mechanical, tailoring, and woodworking, among others.

In his address, Ambassador Azhar commended the orphanage administration for nurturing its residents into successful adults despite their challenging backgrounds. He encouraged the orphans to remain resilient and diligent in pursuing their bright futures, underscoring that although they may not have their parents and come from humble beginnings, their potential remains limitless.

Madam Amelia Amani Lee Abdullah, Chairperson of PERWAKILAN Islamabad, echoed similar sentiments, expressing admiration for the orphanage’s discipline and

pledging continued support. She noted that the modest donation to the 300 orphanages was aimed to assist the administration in any way possible.

Following the formal proceedings, the High Commission delegation toured the orphanage’s facilities, including dormitories, kitchens, classrooms, and technical education centres.

Concluding the visit, the High Commissioner reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to continue supporting the orphanage and to explore providing vocational assistance to them as well as connecting the orphanage technical centre with Malaysian Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

On the same day, as part of its annual Ramadan tradition, the High Commission also distributed more than 350 packs of Malaysia’s traditional porridge the ‘Bubur Lambuk’ to the needy community at Bari Imam town and the security personnel at the Diplomatic Enclave.