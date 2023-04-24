Alleged audio of Chief Justice’s mother-in-law leaked

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (DNA): The alleged audio of Chief Justice Umer Ata

Bandial’s mother-in-law Mah Jabeen Noon and eminent lawyer Khwaja Tariq

Raheem’s wife Raafiya Tariq makes rounds on social media.

Alleged audio of Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s mother-in-law Mah Jabeen

Noon has sparked controversy in Pakistan. The audio clip, which has gone

viral on social media, features CJ’s mother-in-law expressing her

concerns for the CJ’s safety and well-being.

In response, Raafiya Tariq assures Justice Bandial’s mother-in-law that

he is not alone and that people across the country are praying for his

safety. She also reveals that she had messaged Justice Bandial to offer

her support.

The conversation takes a political turn when CJ’s mother-in-law

expresses her frustration about the elections of Punjab and terms the

opponents as “traitors.” Raafiya Tariq defends the CJ’s right to take

Suo-moto action, Mah Jabeen Noon extended that it is not only delegated

to the current CJ but other Chief Justices have also enjoyed it

previously.

As the conversation continues, Mah Jabeen Noon urges Raafiya to stay

with Umer Ata Bandial, while Raafiya Tariq suggested that Naveen should

not come either and she has also directed Emaan to stay with him. On the

issue or early elections, Raafiya Tariq said, if the elections are

postponed the chances of martial law being imposed will get ripe.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah while talking on

the audio said that the audio has created a controversy all over the

country “Are the political decisions being taken according to the wishes

of family?.” They are trying to further segregate the nation and the

whole world is observing this trend. The interior minister demanded a

forensic analysis of this audio to determine its credibility.

The leaked audio has sparked a heated debate in Pakistan, with some

criticizing Justice Bandial’s mother for interfering in a political

debate, while others defended her right to express concern for his

son-in-law’s safety. The controversy highlights the ongoing political

tensions in the country, as well as the chances of any misfortune in

case the impasse do not gets resolved.