Alleged audio of Chief Justice’s mother-in-law leaked
ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (DNA): The alleged audio of Chief Justice Umer Ata
Bandial’s mother-in-law Mah Jabeen Noon and eminent lawyer Khwaja Tariq
Raheem’s wife Raafiya Tariq makes rounds on social media.
Alleged audio of Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s mother-in-law Mah Jabeen
Noon has sparked controversy in Pakistan. The audio clip, which has gone
viral on social media, features CJ’s mother-in-law expressing her
concerns for the CJ’s safety and well-being.
In response, Raafiya Tariq assures Justice Bandial’s mother-in-law that
he is not alone and that people across the country are praying for his
safety. She also reveals that she had messaged Justice Bandial to offer
her support.
The conversation takes a political turn when CJ’s mother-in-law
expresses her frustration about the elections of Punjab and terms the
opponents as “traitors.” Raafiya Tariq defends the CJ’s right to take
Suo-moto action, Mah Jabeen Noon extended that it is not only delegated
to the current CJ but other Chief Justices have also enjoyed it
previously.
As the conversation continues, Mah Jabeen Noon urges Raafiya to stay
with Umer Ata Bandial, while Raafiya Tariq suggested that Naveen should
not come either and she has also directed Emaan to stay with him. On the
issue or early elections, Raafiya Tariq said, if the elections are
postponed the chances of martial law being imposed will get ripe.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah while talking on
the audio said that the audio has created a controversy all over the
country “Are the political decisions being taken according to the wishes
of family?.” They are trying to further segregate the nation and the
whole world is observing this trend. The interior minister demanded a
forensic analysis of this audio to determine its credibility.
The leaked audio has sparked a heated debate in Pakistan, with some
criticizing Justice Bandial’s mother for interfering in a political
debate, while others defended her right to express concern for his
son-in-law’s safety. The controversy highlights the ongoing political
tensions in the country, as well as the chances of any misfortune in
case the impasse do not gets resolved.
