‘All students, staff rescued’ as hunt for three terrorists continues in Cadet College Wana

RAWALPINDI, NOV 11: Security forces have successfully rescued all students and teachers from Cadet College Wana under attack by a group of terrorists as the clearance operation entered the conclusive phase on Tuesday, security sources said.

According to security sources, the operation will now be carried out comprehensively to its logical conclusion.

The cautious approach was necessary due to the presence of Afghan Khawarij inside the college and the paramount need to ensure the safety of the cadets’ lives, sources added.

“Operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” the security source added.

Speaking to journalists earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that at least three people were martyred during the ongoing operation.

“Terrorists tried to take people hostage inside the cadet college but did not succeed,” he said, adding that attackers were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

A day earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian-backed terrorists attacked Cadet College Wana, with security forces eliminating two attackers and trapping three inside.

Meanwhile, security forces in a statement earlier today said that an operation was underway against terrorists, belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, who took shelter inside Wana Cadet College.

They said that the terrorists had targeted the college with a vehicle-borne explosive device, which struck the main gate and damaged nearby buildings. Two militants were killed during an immediate response by the security forces.

“The militants were receiving instructions from Afghanistan and are hiding in a building located far from cadet residences,” said security sources.

The sources said that at the time of the attack, approximately 650 individuals, including 525 cadets, were inside the college.

Aimed at instilling fear amongst the young generation of erstwhile tribal areas who are acquiring quality education at their doorstep to excel in life and achieve a better future for not only themselves and their families but also for their communities.

“This blatant act of barbarism orchestrated by Khwarij from Afghanistan is in contrast to assertions made by the Afghan Taliban regime claiming non-presence of these terrorist groups on their soil. Pakistan reserves the right to respond against terrorists and their leadership present in Afghanistan,” the military said.

Peace talks

The attack comes days after peace talks between the Afghan Taliban regime and Pakistan broke down, although a ceasefire continues between the two neighbours.

Last week, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suspended, with “no programme for the fourth round of talks”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement today, urged Kabul to rein in militant groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil, framing it as the prerequisite for durable peace in the region.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference on Tuesday, he said a stable Afghanistan is essential for connectivity, growth and prosperity.

“Afghanistan must realise that lasting peace can only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory,” he said.