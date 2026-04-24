All services on one platform: NADRA’s modern website introduced

LAHORE, Apr 24 (DNA): The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a modern website.

Identity services will now be available in a more organized and user-friendly manner, all services including CNIC, NAICOP, POC, FRC have been integrated on one platform.



Registration data and statistics are available in the form of maps on the nGRIDS system, a comparative review of census and registration at the district level has also been provided, a map gallery has been introduced to guide research activities and planning.



National and provincial level statistics and trends have also been highlighted on the website.

An integrated system of birth, death, marriage and divorce registration has been integrated, verification services for banking, telecom and government institutions have been integrated, call center, IVR and email support have been made more effective.



The complaint registration and redressal system is well-functioning, the NADRA Career Portal has been upgraded, a simple online application process has been introduced, while complete information and guidance on the NADRA network across the country and abroad has been provided.



Information on registration centers and mobile registration vans is available at one place, the Right to Information and Media Center sections have been developed on modern lines.