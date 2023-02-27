All possible measures would be taken to align education with contemporary: DC

ATTOCK, Feb 27 (DNA): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza here on

Monday visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School No. 2, Attock

city. He made a detailed review of the teaching process, attendance of

teachers, cleanliness and facilities for children in the school.

He heard a lesson from the students and reviewed the administrative

and educational issues in detail. The Deputy Commissioner also visited

the computer lab. He took a detailed briefing on the working

procedures of the Senses Center established in the school.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that there would be no

compromise on the quality of education in schools and all possible

measures would be taken to align education with contemporary

requirements.