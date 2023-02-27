All possible measures would be taken to align education with contemporary: DC
ATTOCK, Feb 27 (DNA): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza here on
Monday visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School No. 2, Attock
city. He made a detailed review of the teaching process, attendance of
teachers, cleanliness and facilities for children in the school.
He heard a lesson from the students and reviewed the administrative
and educational issues in detail. The Deputy Commissioner also visited
the computer lab. He took a detailed briefing on the working
procedures of the Senses Center established in the school.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that there would be no
compromise on the quality of education in schools and all possible
measures would be taken to align education with contemporary
requirements.
