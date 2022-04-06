All parties should stay united: China

BEIJING, Apr 7 (DNA): China says all parties in Pakistan could stay

united and uphold national development and stability.



This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian

while responding to a question during briefing in Beijing about current

political situation in Pakistan.



“As ironclad friend of Pakistan, We hope all parties in the country can

stay united and uphold national development and stability,” Zhao Lijian

said in response to a question about current political situation in

Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked opposition parties

no-confidence move against him.



He said China always followed the principle of non interference in other

countries domestic affairs. Terming China and Pakistan as all weather

strategic cooperative partners, he said.



“History has proven once again that no matter how the international

landscape may evolve, how our respective domestic situation may change,

China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock

firm.”



“We believe that the China-Pakistan overall cooperation and the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction will not be affected by

the political situation in Pakistan,” he added. DNA

