All parties should stay united: China
BEIJING, Apr 7 (DNA): China says all parties in Pakistan could stay
united and uphold national development and stability.
This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian
while responding to a question during briefing in Beijing about current
political situation in Pakistan.
“As ironclad friend of Pakistan, We hope all parties in the country can
stay united and uphold national development and stability,” Zhao Lijian
said in response to a question about current political situation in
Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked opposition parties
no-confidence move against him.
He said China always followed the principle of non interference in other
countries domestic affairs. Terming China and Pakistan as all weather
strategic cooperative partners, he said.
“History has proven once again that no matter how the international
landscape may evolve, how our respective domestic situation may change,
China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock
firm.”
“We believe that the China-Pakistan overall cooperation and the China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction will not be affected by
the political situation in Pakistan,” he added. DNA
