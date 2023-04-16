All parties moot likely after Eid

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, a key PDM ally has outright rejected any negotiations with the Imran Khan

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Efforts have been intensified to convene the All Parties Conference (APC) to evolve a consensus on the general elections. Sources say the PTI Chairman Imran Khan shall also be invited to the APC, which among others, shall also be attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

There is a strong view among all stakeholders that elections for the provincial and national assemblies shall take place on the same day. Previously the PTI was not ready to talk to the government but now after constant canvassing it has agreed to sit with the PDM parties provided there is only one point agenda i.e holding of general elections. Interestingly now the PDM parties do not seem willing to engage with the PTI simply because at the time of the regime change they were told that they would continue to hold office till 2024 without elections. But it seems as if the guarantors are finding it difficult to live up to the PDM expectations because of public pressure channelized by Imran Khan and his party. The Jamaat-e-Islami, for the past few days, has been very active in helping the politicians reach a consensus on elections. In fact, the idea of the APC was put forth by the Jamaat leadership during its meetings with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The JI plans to convene this APC after Eid if all parties agree to these proposals. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, a key PDM ally, has outright rejected any negotiations with Imran Khan, however PPP, another important partner in the alliance, has already shown flexibility when it comes to political engagement. Ultimately it is the PPP and PML N that would decide about any negotiations or taking part in the APC.