All issues stem from political instability and a weak economy

Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain said on Wednesday that political instability and weak economy are the root of all problems.

He said that an unstable government would never be able to stabilize autonomy, and the masses would continue to reel under multiple problems; therefore, voters must use their votes for a party that can form a stable government.

Mian Zahid Hussain said a coalition government after the elections would be unfortunate as they can never resolve the issues confronting the masses and the economy.

Speaking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that a stable government could stabilize the economy and ensure the country’s development, so voters should prioritize a stable government above all other factors.

He said that there have been dozens of experiences with unstable governments that have bankrupted a prosperous country like Pakistan, where hunger, poverty, ignorance, diseases and inflation are on the rise.

Pakistan is not essentially a poor country, but the endless series of political engineering has made it a beggar who cannot take a step without the consent of the IMF, he added.

Currently, over two and a half million children are out of school; 40 per cent are malnourished, and seven per cent die before reaching the age of five, while other health indicators are also very depressing.

Moreover, unemployment is increasing rapidly, and industry, agriculture, and remittances are failing; the law has been reduced to books. Youths want to flee the country in desperation. Various parts of the countries are victims of militancy and terrorism.

The business leader said that the Pakistani currency has become a tissue paper, and the weak economies of the region are performing better than Pakistan.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the voters should decide between prosperity or remaining in the same conditions.

The voters should know that a stable government can resolve their problems because, in the case of a coalition government, the rulers will not be able to make economic reforms, and electricity and gas losses will continue. The failed government institutions will continue to bleed the economy.

In a coalition government, rulers prioritize pleasing political allies instead of solving public problems. The country and nation cannot afford such a joke in the name of elections.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that after the elections, the arrested leaders should return to the national mainstream by apologizing for their negative behaviour, especially the events of May 9.

Politicians should sit together so that the process of building and developing the country can go on without obstacles; otherwise, Pakistan will go bankrupt, he warned.