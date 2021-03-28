All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 – The National Command and Operation Centre banned all indoor and outdoor wedding across the country given the rising coronavirus metrics.

The new restrictions will come into place from April 5 and last throughout Ramazan, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday.

He said that a decision to tighten restrictions has been taken given the rising number of critical coronavirus patients at hospitals in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths. Umar said that the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad was bad because of the UK strain.

Punjab to arrest people without face masks: Firdous

“Punjab has decided that anyone seen not wearing a mask in public will be fined and sent to jail for up to six months,” Special Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan pointed out.

She said that the NCOC has highlighted the coronavirus SOP violations at shops and markets in the province. “In Ramazan, it will get more difficult to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.”

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will announce the new protocols and restrictions for markets in the meeting on Monday as well.

“One of the most important things we are doing is reducing 50% seat occupancy in inter-city travel,” the special assistant revealed. “We are looking forward to transport associations helping us with this.”