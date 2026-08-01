All arrangements in place for peaceful polling in AJK’s Muzaffarabad: election commission

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission Secretary Raja Muhammad Shakeel on Saturday said that all arrangements had been finalised for the peaceful conduct of the second phase of elections set for Sunday in Muzaffarabad division.

Addressing a joint press conference, the AJK Election Commission secretary and Senior Member Muhammad Ahsan urged people to actively participate in the polling process and elect representatives of their choice.

They said voting is the democratic expression of the people’s will and the most effective way for citizens to influence lawmaking through their elected representatives.

Polling for the second phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Muzaffarabad on Sunday. In addition to the general constituencies of the Muzaffarabad division, voters will also cast their ballots for 12 refugee seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz emerged victorious in the first phase held in Mirpur division, clinching nine seats while the Pakistan Peoples Party secured four of the 13 seats.

Muhammad Ahsan said that first phase of elections in Mirpur division recorded a voter turnout of 46%, surpassing the usual turnout of 40% to 42%.

He said tha the situation in Muzaffarabad remains peaceful and normal, adding that polling staff and election material have started reaching their designated polling stations.

He expressed hope that the second phase would witness the same enthusiasm shown by voters in Mirpur.

Secretary Shakeel said there were no law and order concerns in Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile speaking to Geo News, AJK Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said the law and order situation in Muzaffarabad had improved.

He said election material had been dispatched to polling stations, while presiding officers had already left for their respective constituencies.

Security measures

AJK’s CEC identified LA-5 Khawra and LA-3 Lajra as the two most sensitive constituencies in Muzaffarabad, saying additional security personnel had been deployed at the most sensitive polling stations. He said a quick response force would remain on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

He said 18,000 security personnel, including police, Rangers and other law enforcement officials, had been assigned election duties in Muzaffarabad.

He said elections in Poonch division were scheduled for August 10 and the situation would be reviewed as polling drew nearer. Mughal said the environment was conducive for elections in Bagh and Haveli, while noting that the election schedule for Poonch district could be reviewed if required.