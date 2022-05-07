Ali Raza condoles death of journalist Kahlid Farooqui

DNA

Brussels: Ali Raza Syed expressed sorrow on death of EU based veteran journalist Khalid Farooqi Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed expressed grief and sorrow on the suddenly death of EU based veteran journalist and Geo Tv’s Bureau Chief Khalid Hameed Farooqi.

Khalid Hameed Farooqui, who was travelling from London to Brussels passed away before reaching home in the Belgium’s capital due to a sudden heart attack last night.

In a condolence message, Ali Raza Syed said, the late Farooqui was our one of the best friends and he had spent decades in the field of journalism and remained associated with Geo News since its launch.

Farooqi worked as Bureau Chief of Geo TV in Europe and was known for his reporting on international affairs. He also exceptionally supported cause of Kashmir specially right to self determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He covered important issues of various countries exceptionally. Among his recent prominent work was the French presidential election coverage. The deceased had also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the war zone and had extensive experience covering NATO and European affairs.

He was a strong Pakistani patriotic and a powerful professional journalist and his death is not only a great loss for family and the field of journalism but also for his large network of the friends.

His journalistic services and humanitarian associations will be remembered for a long time.

Ali Raza Syed said, despite of less financial resources, late Farooqi was staying firm to his journalistic principles and human values.

He fought for betterment of the society as a courageous journalist and, a consistent fighter for media freedom and democracy. He was not a rich man but he never compromised on his ethics.

May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may God give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.