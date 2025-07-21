Ali Pervaiz, Neil Hawkins explore joint ventures in mining sector

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, today at the Ministry of Petroleum in Islamabad. The discussions centered on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy and mining, with a focus on investment, technology transfer, and skills development.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing energy security and welcomed Australian expertise mining and renewable energy projects. He highlighted opportunities for Australian firms to invest in Pakistan’s growing energy sector.

High Commissioner Hawkins appreciated the recent economic strides made under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He added that the improving current account surplus and profit repatriation has restored the confidence of multi national companies working in Pakistan.He expressed strong interest from Australian mining companies in Pakistan’s mineral-rich regions. He proposed collaboration between Australian universities, mining firms, and Pakistani institutions to provide specialized training programs in modern mining techniques and services. This initiative aims to enhance local expertise and support Pakistan’s mining sector development.

Minister Malik appreciated the proposal, stating, “Pakistan values Australia’s advanced mining capabilities and technical knowledge. We welcome partnerships that build local capacity and attract investment in our mineral and energy sectors.” He assured full support for facilitating such collaborations.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen institutional linkages and explore joint ventures in energy and mining for mutual economic growth.